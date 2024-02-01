GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ind vs Eng 2nd Test | Spinner Jack Leach ruled out with knee injury

Leach's team mate at Somerset, 20-year-old spinner Shoaib Bashir, is in the frame to make his international debut as a potential replacement.

February 01, 2024 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Reuters
File picture of England’s Jack Leach

File picture of England’s Jack Leach | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

England spinner Jack Leach will miss the second Test against India that starts on Friday due to a knee injury, captain Ben Stokes confirmed on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old sustained the injury during the first Test on Sunday, where England secured a thrilling 28-run victory, and consequently, he did not take part in Wednesday's training.

"He's ruled out of the second Test," Stokes said. "Hopefully, it does not keep him out for longer in the series."

Leach's team mate at Somerset, 20-year-old spinner Shoaib Bashir, is in the frame to make his international debut as a potential replacement for Leach.

Bashir was ruled out of the opening Test against India following a visa delay that was later fixed.

"When it came to selection of the squad, there wasn't too much thought around him because everyone was very, very impressed with what Bash (Bashir) showed," Stokes added. "Everything we wanted in our spin group was answered by Bashir."

The second Test against India will take place in Visakhapatnam from February 2-6.

Related Topics

cricket / Test cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.