IND vs. BAN, 2nd Test | India move towards victory, reduce Bangladesh to 71/4 at lunch

Ashwin, Axar, Siraj and Unadkat struck once each in the first session of the day to put Bangladesh in a spot of bother.

December 24, 2022 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - Mirpur

PTI
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with his teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Nazmul Hasan Shanto (R) during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with his teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Nazmul Hasan Shanto (R) during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, December 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian bowlers put their side on course for a series-clinching victory as they reduced Bangladesh to 71 for 4 at lunch on the third day of the second Test here on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Jaydev Unadkat struck once each in the first session of the day to put Bangladesh in a spot of bother.

Resuming from the overnight score of 7/0, the hosts trail India by 16 runs.

Zakir Hasan and Litton Das were on 37 and 0 respectively when lunch was taken.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 227 & 71 for 4 in 33 overs (Zakir Hasan 37 batting; Axar Patel 1/2).

India 1st Innings: 314 all out.

