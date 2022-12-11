Ind vs Aus Women’s 2nd T20I | Indian bowlers need to come up with a better show to bounce back in the series

  1. EPaper
December 11, 2022 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

PK Ajith Kumar
Deepti Sharma plays a shot during the first women’s Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on December 9, 2022.

Deepti Sharma plays a shot during the first women’s Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on December 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

A 15-ball 36 not out, in a total of 172 for five, would normally be a match-winning innings in a Women’s T20I. Not against Australia -- Deepti Sharma and India found out on Friday night at the D.Y. Patil Stadium. And especially not when Beth Mooney bats for Australia.

After India’s comprehensive nine-wicket defeat, Deepti conceded India’s fielding could have been better. Nobody would argue with her on that point.

“We bowled some loose balls, too,” she said. “There was dew after seven or eight overs but that cannot be an excuse.’

About her current role as a finisher, the off-spinning all-rounder said she had been working on her batting, before the Commonwealth Games and the on-going series. “Those practice sessions have helped me,” she said. “When I go out to bat, usually a few overs are left, so I try to make as many runs as I can.”

Deepti praised leg-spinning all-rounder Devika Vaidya, who was making her comeback to the Indian T20I team after a gap of eight years, and debutant left-arm seamer S. Anjali. Devika gave excellent support to Deepti and Richa Ghosh, who had also gone after the Aussie bowlers.

“Devika did well and it is not easy when you are coming back to the team after eight years,” she said. “Anjali bowls good in-swingers with pace.”

India’s bowlers will have to come up with a better show in the second T20I, which will be played at the same venue on Sunday. And they would want to take the wicket of Mooney early.

The world’s No. 1 T20I batter, who had been battling a stomach ailment on Friday, said Australia’s successful chase of a big total indicated a change in landscape of the game. “Chasing 170 or trying to get ten an over three or four years ago seemed almost unattainable,” she said.

Match starts at 7 p.m.

