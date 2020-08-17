In pictures: Chetan Chauhan (1947-2020)

1/10

Chetan Chauhan made his Test debut in 1969 against New Zealand and ended his career in 1981 against the same opponent. Photo: The Hindu Archives

Chetan Chauhan is the only Test cricketer to have scored more than 2,000 runs without a century. In all he has played 40 Tests and scored 2,084 runs with 97 being the highest. Photo: The Hindu Archives

On April 21, 1981, Chetan Chauhan received the Arjuna Award from the then President Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy in New Delhi. Photo: The Hindu Archives

In this March 19, 2017 picture, Chetan Chauhan was sworn-in as a Cabinet Minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. He was elected as the MLA from Naugawan Sadat Assembly constituency. Photo: PTI

Two of the most prolific opening batsmen in the world viz. Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan. The two had 11 century partnerships. Who can forget their opening partnership of 213 runs chasing a target of 438 runs against England in 1979? Chauhan scored 97 in the match. India just fell short by 6 runs in that memorable Test. Photo: The Hindu Archives

In a rare gesture, Chetan Chauhan who missed his century by 2 runs being patted by Sunil Gavaskar during a Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Bombay, on April 3, 1985. Chauhan has scored 11,143 runs in 179 first-class matches with 207 being his highest. Photo: The Hindu Archives

Chetan Chauhan giving catching practice to K. Srikkanth, Arun Lal and Momammad Azharuddin during a training session, on January 10, 1988. Chauhan made his Test debut in 1969 and retired in 1981. Photo: The Hindu Archives

From 2018 to 2020 Chetan Chauhan was the Minister for Youth and Sports in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet led by Yogi Adityanath. Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan with Mohinder Amarnath during the DDCA’s first annual conclave, in New Delhi, on November 29, 2017. Photo: PTI