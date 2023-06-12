In Frames | World Test Championship 2023

June 12, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

From the opening moments to the final embrace of triumph, Australia’s dominance in World Test Championship was unyielding, securing them the coveted title of the world’s premier red-ball team. With a commanding victory by a margin of 209 runs, they etch their name in the annals of cricket history as the first team to conquer every major ICC competition.

This marks Australia’s glorious ninth ICC Trophy, a testament to their unrivalled excellence. While India must reckon with their accountability for yet another international defeat, their most recent ICC triumph dates back to 2013, serving as a poignant reminder of their past glories.

Explore the five-day tale of the 2023 World Test Championship match, where Australia prevailed and India suffered a crushing setback thanks to fate. This captivating trip reveals a tapestry made up of thrilling encounters, grit, and the unyielding spirit of cricket, leaving an unforgettable impact on the annals of athletic history.

Australia’s men’s national team etches their name in cricketing history as the first-ever team to conquer all ICC Men’s titles, proudly claiming ownership of the prestigious mace. Let the cheers resound for their captain, Pat Cummins, and the entire team, as they celebrate their well-deserved 2023 World Test Champions title. Photo: Instagram@icc

Nathan Lyon of Australia celebrates taking the final wicket with team mates to win the ICC World Test Championship on day five of the ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and India at The Oval on June 11, 2023 in London, England.

India's Virat Kohli passes through the winner's mace during the presentation ceremony as Australia wins the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023, at The Oval, in London on Sunday. Austalia won the test by 209 runs.

In advance of the World Test Cricket Championship 2023, the Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the Australian captain Pat Cummins participated in the Captains’ Photo event held in London on June 6, 2023.

In the enchanting cricket cathedral of The Oval, London, amidst the clash of mighty titans, a passionate Indian supporter gazes intently, their heart aflame with unwavering devotion, as the curtain rises on day one of the epic ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and India.

Pat Cummins, Australian captain, joined alongside with Rohit Sharma, Indian captain, during the coin toss for the test match between India and Australia. India won the toss and chose to bowl.

Virat Kohli from India engages in a conversation with Australia’s Steve Smith prior to the commencement of day one in the ICC World Test Championship Final.

In a harmonious prelude to the commencement of the match, the players of the Indian and Australian teams stand poised, as melodies of their national anthems resound, heralding the dawn of a captivating battle.

Prior to the commencement of play on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final, Indian players hold a moment of silence in honour of the victims of the Odisha train accident.

By observing a moment of silence and donning black armbands in memory of those lost in the tragic train accident that occurred in Odisha the previous week, the Indian and Australian cricket teams showed respect. Even the Australian team wore black armbands in honour of the deceased.

Amidst the cricketing battleground of The Oval in London, India’s Mohammed Shami becomes the maestro of delight, orchestrating a joyous ensemble with his teammates. Their jubilation resonates through the air as they exult in the fall of Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne’s wicket, a crucial triumph on the opening day of the fiercely anticipated ICC World Test Championship Final.

A committed supporter of Indian cricket paints the stadium with colours of unshakable support on the mesmerising canvas of June 7 amid the big theatre of the ICC World Test Championship Final. Throughout the tense first day, their impassioned presence permeates the air and serves as a beacon of zeal and commitment.

India's Mohammed Shami reacts after bowling to Australia's Travis Head, as Australia's Steven Smith looks on, during the first day.

India’s Mohammad Shami exults in victory on day one after successfully wicket of Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne with 26 runs , lighting up the arena with his contagious jubilation.

Usman Khawaja (0) was one of Australia’s in-form batsmen and was dismissed by wicketkeeper KS Bharat. Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal.

Sharldul Thakur of India celebrates after taking the wicket of David Warner of Australia during day one of the ICC World Test Championship

Australia's David Warner walks off the pitch as India's Shardul Thakur (54) celebrates taking his wicket caught behind on the first day of the ICC World Test Championship Final, June 7. Warner, who has struggled for runs, worked his way into form with a 60-ball 43.

Mohammed Siraj, left , celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Usman Khawaja, right, caught behind by India's Srikar Bharat on the first day. nicked off Usman Khawaja (0) to give India a good start

When Australian Steve Smith scored a century on day one, Travis Head of Australia joined him in celebration.

Travis Head, the first centurion in World Test Championship Final history. Celebrates after getting 100 runs not out on the first day.

Australia's Travis Head, left and teammate Steven Smith walk off the pitch together after the end of play on the first day. The two add 251 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket as the former’s unbeaten 146 and the latter’s 95 not out take the Aussies to 327. Smith and Head dominated the final session, scoring boundaries at will to run the Indians ragged, adding 251 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket.

Australia’s Steve Smith dives back to his crease to avoid being run-out during day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship cricket final match between Australia and India at The Oval day two

Steve Smith is without a doubt the greatest test player of our generation, according to respected Indian batsman Virat Kohli, who also lauds the special elation that results after Smith’s victory century.

Steve Smith and Travis Head have knocked off milestones and India has taken out both batters on the second day morning. This duo that have put Australia in command.

Steve Smith is bowled out by India’s Shardul Thakur of India during day two of the ICC World Test Championship Final.

Shardul Thakur Indian bowler gets the big wicket of Steve Smith and celebrates dismissing Australia’s Steve Smith (unseen) for 121 runs during day two.

India’s Mohammed Siraj stops run-machine Travis Head as he dismissed him in the 91.1 over. Australia is at 367/4. Head scored 163 runs in 174 balls with a strike rate of 93.67.

Aerial shot of Australia’s Mitchell Starc, who was forced to return after scoring 5 off of 20 and was killed by Axar Patel’s brilliant direct hit runs out.

India's Mohammad Siraj appeals after wrapping the Australia’s innings on day two

India's Virat Kohli was dismissed for 14 in India’s 1st innings, walks back after getting outin the day two of the test match WTC.

Fans cheer for Team India from the stands on the second day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at The Oval, in London on June 8.

Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates a wicket of India during Day two of the test match between India and Australia in the ICC World Test Championship.

After India’s shaky 71/4 innings, which Sir Jadeja was putting pressure on, on Day 2 of the test match, he entered the field. When India most needed it, Ravindra Jadeja played a fantastic stroke innings of 48 in just 51 balls.

India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot in the first innings during day two of the test match. Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja, who secure 29 and 48 runs respectively, no other hitter crosses the 25 mark.

Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja during Day two of the test match between India and Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Jadeja fell to Lyon for a score of 48 off 51.

India's wicket keeper KS Bharat (L) and India's Ajinkya Rahane leave the pitch at the end of the day's play on day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship cricket final match between Australia and India at The Oval, in London, on June 8, 2023. India finished the day at 151 for five with Rahane and KS Bharat ending the day unbeaten on 29 and 5 respectively.

Scott Boland who didn’t let his team wait for too long and gave the Aussies their first breakthrough in the morning session. The Australian pacer dismissed Bharat off a brilliant delivery on the very first over of day three. Photo: Instagram@cricketaustralia

Ajinkya Rahane, an Indian batsman, reached the milestone of 5000 Test runs on the third day of Friday’s World Test Championship final match against Australia at the Oval in London.

Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane during Day three of the test match between India and Australia in the ICC World Test Championship. Rahane has played the anchor role scoring 20 runs in 59 deliveries.

Shardul Thakur of India in action on the third day of the test match. Before falling, he also reached his half century. India was out for 296 after 51 points were scored off 109 balls.

Before the start of day four, India’s Ravindra Jadeja spoke with veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh. Between these two master spinners, they have taken more than 1200 international wickets.

Australia's Travis Head walks off the pitch after being given out caught and bowled by India's Ravindra Jadeja on the third day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

India's Mohammed Siraj and Cheteshwar Pujara celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner during Day three of the test match between India and Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, at The Oval in London on Friday.

Australia's Travis Head leaves a ball bowled by India's Ravindra Jadeja on the third day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, Friday, June 9, 2023.

Upon dismissing Australia’s Travis Head via a caught and bowled on the third day, India’s Ravindra Jadeja, left, joins India’s Virat Kohli in a celebration.

Day three of the World Test Championship final saw Australia reach 23/1 in their second innings as veteran opener David Warner was bowled quickly by Mohammed Siraj following a tense period. Photo: Instagram@cricketaustralia

Marnus Labuschagne (41* off 118) and Cameron Green (7* off 27) negotiated the final seven-plus overs well to take Australia to a commanding position at stumps on Day 3 as they extended their lead over India to 296 runs. Photo: Instagram@cricketaustralia

The day even got better when speedster Umesh Yadav dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, sending him out for 41 in the third over of the day, as he celebrates on it.

There has been a lot of controversy over Australia all-rounder Cameron Green’s dismissal of Indian batter Shubman Gill on day four of the World Test Championship Final. Photo: Instagram@cricketaustralia

Kohli was batting on 44 off 60 balls and had Ajinkya Rahane (20 batting) for company during a stand of 71 for the fourth wicket as India ended the fourth day on 164 for 3 in pursuit of world record chase of 444.

Play resumes on Day 5. India (296 and 164/3) need 280 runs to beat Australia (469 & 270/8 d) in WTC Final. Photo: Instagram@indiancricketteam

Australian players come out on the field on the start of the fifth day of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 against India, at The Oval, in London on Sunday.

India’s Virat Kohli is caught at slips by Australia’s Steve Smith, who makes a leaping grab to score 49.

On the final day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Australia crushed India by 209 runs after Scott Boland ignited a stunning collapse. On his way to scoring 3-46 in 16 overs, Boland caused the initial havoc by taking the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja in a single over, including Virat Kohli, who was the prized wicket. Photo: Instagram@icc

Virat Kohli departs just one run short of his half-century. Scott Boland gets his 3rd wicket. Photo: Twitter@icc

Mitchell Starc of Australia celebrates after getting Ajinkya Rahane of India caught behind. After that, Rahane took a few shots before being replaced by Mitchell Starc for 46.