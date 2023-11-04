HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Lankan board calls for 'urgent and comprehensive explanation' following 302-run loss to India

The Sri Lankan cricket board said that the recent defeats were shocking and raised questions about the team's preparation, strategies and performance

November 04, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
India’s Mohammed Shami, left, celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews, center, during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka in Mumbai, on November 2, 2023.

India’s Mohammed Shami, left, celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews, center, during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka in Mumbai, on November 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Following India's lopsided 302-run win over Sri Lanka in the the ODI World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) asked for 'an urgent and comprehensive explanation from the entire coaching staff and selectors', according to ESPNcricinfo.

ALSO READ
Lanka police deploys anti-riot squad to protect SLC premises fearing protest

In a statement made by the Sri Lankan cricket board, they said that the recent defeats were shocking and raised questions about the team's preparation, strategies and performance. SLC further wrote that they believe in transparency and the importance of addressing subject concerns promptly.

"The recent overall performance and shocking defeats have raised significant questions about the team's preparation, strategies and performance. SLC management never interfered with the hired professional staff to carry out their duties and responsibilities as per the norms and regulations. However, SLC firmly believes in accountability, transparency and the importance of addressing subject concerns promptly," SLC said in a statement as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

ALSO READ
Asia Cup decimation by India could be behind Sri Lanka's huge World Cup loss to Rohit's side: Coach Nawaz

Apart from the sloppy performances at the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka have been suffering from injury problems. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and fast bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Lahiru Kumara were ruled out at the extravagant tournament.

Following the injury concerns, they were forced to bring in Chamika Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera as replacements. On the other hand, Kusal Mendis stepped in as captain.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup / cricket / Sri Lanka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.