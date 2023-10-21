HamberMenu
South Africa crush England by 229 runs

In reply, England managed 170 in 22 overs with Gerald Coetzee taking 3/35 in four overs.

October 21, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
England’s Gus Atkinson bowled during ICC Cricket World Cup Match 20 between South Africa and England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

England’s Gus Atkinson bowled during ICC Cricket World Cup Match 20 between South Africa and England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

South Africa demolished world champions England by 229 runs in an authoritative all-round show in a World Cup game in Mumbai on Saturday.

Batting first, Heinrich Klaasen's century (109 off 67 balls) and his 151-run stand with Marco Jansen (75 not out off 42 balls) took South Africa to a mammoth 399 for 7.

For England, Reece Topley was the most successful bowler with figures of 3 for 88 while Adil Rashid took two wickets for 61 runs in 10 overs.

In reply, England managed 170 in 22 overs with Gerald Coetzee taking 3/35 in four overs.

South Africa’s Marco jumps to unsuccessfully take a catch at the boundary line off a shot from England’s Gus Atkinson during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and England in Mumbai, on Oct. 21, 2023.

South Africa’s Marco jumps to unsuccessfully take a catch at the boundary line off a shot from England’s Gus Atkinson during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and England in Mumbai, on Oct. 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 399 for 7 in 50 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 109, Reeza Hendricks 85, Marco Jansen 75 not out; Reece Topley 3/88).

England: 170 all out in 22 overs (Mark Wood 43; Gerald Coetzee 3/35).

