Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of Bangladesh's last World Cup match due to injury

The star all-rounder sustained the injury on his left index finger while batting during Bangladesh's 3-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

November 07, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Bangladesh’s captain Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in New Delhi on November 6, 2023.

Bangladesh’s captain Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in New Delhi on November 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was on November 7 ruled out of his side's last World Cup match against Australia owing to a fractured finger.

The star all-rounder sustained the injury on his left index finger while batting during Bangladesh's 3-wicket win over Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotka on Monday.

An X-ray examination after the game confirmed a fracture, ruling him out of the match against Australia to be played in Pune on Saturday.

"Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers," Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan was quoted as saying by the ICC on Tuesday.

"He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab.” Bangladesh are out of the reckoning for the semifinals. They had defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets in the inconsequential match on Monday.

Shakib was at the centre of attention as it was after his appeal that veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews was given 'timed out', in a first in international cricket.

After snaring two wickets, Shakib returned to score a 65-ball 82 to lead his side to their second victory in the tournament.

