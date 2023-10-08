HamberMenu
New Zealand vs Netherlands | We approach every game the same way, says Phillips

October 08, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips. FIle | Photo Credit: Reuters

New Zealand’s hard-hitting batter Glenn Phillips said that it was important for the team to keep things as neutral as possible since the tournament can witness a quick turn-around.

Speaking to the media ahead of the World Cup match against The Netherlands in Hyderabad, Phillips said on October 8 they were keen not to get too high when they win and not to get too low when they lose after the big win against England in the World Cup opener.

“I think this is the key for us throughout the competition,” he said.

“We approach every game the same way every time, every team is strong in their own right, especially on the given day and tough team to beat. We’re going to have to still put our best foot forward, as I’m sure they (The Netherlands) will,” Phillips said.

“We try to adapt as quickly as possible on the day and I think that’s what we pride ourselves on understanding that you get one shot at each team. And, it comes down to who can adjust to the conditions on the given day,” Phillips said.

“The pitch always looks good here. The ground staff does an incredible job. There have been quite a lot of high scoring games here over the years. So hopefully, it’ll present another entertaining game,” he said.

For his part, Roelof van der Merwe of The Netherlands said they had reviewed the game and understood where they needed to improve.

“All those things have been talked about and we know we need to do it for longer and yeah, all those things have been being discussed,” he said.

The pitch always looks good here. The ground staff does an incredible job... hopefully, it’ll present another entertaining game

