India vs Afghanistan | Vikram Rathour in no mood to tinker with India’s batting order

October 10, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - New Delhi

Adaptability and following the process, were the twin dogmas that India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour stressed upon here on Tuesday.

Briefing sports writers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup game against Afghanistan, Rathour said that this Indian team has the right personnel and can adapt to different conditions.

“We understand it is nine different venues, nine different wickets. But the strength of this team is adaptability.”

K.L. Rahul’s unbeaten 97, batting at No. 5 against Australia, along with Virat Kohli’s 85 may have swung the game India’s way, but Rathour is in no mood for tinkering with the batting order and promoting Rahul to the No. 4 slot.

“Not at the moment because he (Rahul) is doing so well at No. 5 and Shreyas has done really well for us at No. 4. So absolutely no temptation.”

Asked about Afghanistan perhaps being a surprise factor even if under-rated, Rathour countered: “Just looking to focus on the process. We just look to do our things right and I am sure we have the team with the results. If we do our things right, the results will be taken care of. So that is what the focus is on.”

As for clues to Wednesday’s playing eleven, Rathour offered a straight bat: “It is too premature to answer this question. Captain and coach are looking at the wicket, they will assess the surface and then decide. We haven’t had any discussion yet.

“We have the personnel to play on different surfaces. We can go with three seamers, we can go with all-rounders, we have three very good spinners and we have the batting unit which can adapt and play in any condition.”

And on Shubman Gill, Rathour said that the opener is recovering well in Chennai.