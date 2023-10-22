HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICC World Cup | Pakistan inspired by Saeed Anwar’s Chennai magic

Pakistan tackle Afghanistan at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium where in 1997, flamboyant left-handed opener Anwar hit a monumental 194 against India.

October 22, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Chennai

AFP
Pakistan opening batsman Saeed Anwar is seen during his monumental knock of 194 against India in Chennai on May 21, 1997.

Pakistan opening batsman Saeed Anwar is seen during his monumental knock of 194 against India in Chennai on May 21, 1997. | Photo Credit: The Hindu ArchivesN

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq will channel the spirit of record-setting compatriot Saeed Anwar and his country’s winning relationship with Chennai on October 23 in an effort to revive the team’s World Cup campaign.

Pakistan tackle Afghanistan at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium where in 1997, flamboyant left-handed opener Anwar hit a monumental 194 against India.

At the time it was the highest individual ODI score while Anwar’s heroics also gave Pakistan a 35-run win over their arch-rivals.

Pakistan maintained their two-game undefeated run at the stadium with a six-wicket win over India in 2012.

“We have a great record at this venue, so I am sure that will be a motivation,” said Haq, who was only two when Anwar blitzed the India team which featured the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in 1997.

“Although I don’t have any memory of Saeed Anwar’s record, that too will be a motivation.”

Pakistan started the World Cup with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka but the 1992 champions then suffered back-to-back losses to India and Australia.

They have slipped to fifth in the 10-nation table with the top four going through to the semi-finals.

“We have to admit we did not play well in those games,” said Haq on Sunday.

“We were not up to the mark, did not get the execution right and defeat always lowers morale.”

Haq scored 36 against India in Ahmedabad but Pakistan collapsed from 155-2 to 191 all out, losing by seven wickets.

The 27-year-old then scored 70 against Australia in a daunting chase of a 368-run target in Bengaluru where Pakistan slipped to a 62-run defeat.

“We dropped crucial catches and that hurt,” said Haq.

David Warner was on 10 when he was dropped by Usama Mir off Shaheen Shah Afridi — he went on to make 163 and share a record Australian World Cup opening stand of 259 with Mitchell Marsh who compiled 121.

“You will see a new thing tomorrow. We want to go to Kolkata with four wins in six games,” said Haq, whose team will also face South Africa in Chennai on Friday.

Haq also played down the threat posed by Afghanistan’s spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi at a venue renowned as a slow bowlers paradise.

“We know this ground favours spinners and they have quality spin bowlers but we have beaten them 3-0 recently in a one-day series in Sri Lanka under the same conditions,” said Haq.

“We all know Afghanistan is a good team and in these conditions they will be tough but we are ready for that and will execute our plans.”

Related Topics

ICC World Cup / One-day cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.