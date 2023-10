SA vs SL | Sri Lanka opts to bowl against South Africa

October 07, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - New Delhi

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl in their World Cup opener against South Africa in New Delhi on Saturday.

South Africa are fielding four pacers and one specialist spinner in Keshav Maharaj while Sri Lanka have gone with three fast bowlers and as many all-rounders.

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha.