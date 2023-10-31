ICC World Cup | New Zealand and South Africa cross swords in a key clash

October 31, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Pune

Even before the Men’s World Cup began, November 1 clash was supposed to be among the matches to watch out for in the league stage. The manner in which the tournament has progressed makes it a tantalising affair.

After all, New Zealand and South Africa are among the rank favourites to enter the semifinals. The winning outfit at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium will set one foot in the last-four, while the losing team may well have to face the table-topper in the semifinal.

Their performance in the 2023 edition may be similar but when it comes to the World Cup history, both the teams are poles apart. While New Zealand have consistently punched above its weight in the tournament, the C-word has been synonymous with South Africa ever since its World Cup debut in 1992.

Add to that the fact that the Proteas have not defeated the Black Caps since the 1999 World Cup and the odds are firmly stacked against Temba Bavuma’s side. But as Rassie van der Dussen insisted during the media conference, the present lot does not carry the baggage of the past, be it about its World Cup record against the Kiwis or the tag.

More than the choker tag, the Proteas will be concerned about the other C-word - chase - as the World Cup nears its business end. Despite piling on tons of runs while setting a target, the Proteas have struggled while chasing totals in the recent past, more so in the tournament.

After failing to cross the line against the Netherlands, South Africa nearly made a mess of its chase versus Pakistan in its last outing. While New Zealand will be hoping to exploit the weakness, Tom Latham’s men will be hoping to find the right balance.

Kane Williamson may have been seen batting in the nets for the first time ever since fracturing his thumb in his only outing so far, but the veteran is yet to be match-fit. Besides, Lockie Ferguson’s achilles injury against Australia is set to offer Tim Southee his first game of the Cup.

James Neesham is set to be persisted with over Mark Chapman but New Zealand will be hoping for Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell to continue their exploits to match the Proteas onslaught.

With both the sides having been involved in thrilling games in their last games, the fans will be hoping for yet another nail-biting finish come on November 1.