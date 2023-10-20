Cricket World Cup 2023 | It could be a battle for survival for England against South Africa

October 20, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Mumbai

Add to it the context of the stage of the tournament and Saturday’s clash between England and South Africa is perhaps the most important match of the tournament which trudges along towards the halfway mark.

Both the teams have had a forgettable last outing, having been on the losing side in two upsets. While defending champion England meekly surrendered to Afghanistan’s spin pack in New Delhi last weekend, the Proteas crumbled against the Netherlands earlier this week.

While dark horse South Africa can still take heart from having defeated Australia before suffering its first loss of the tournament in a sensational upset, England will be under more pressure to get it campaign on track. Having been annihilated by New Zealand in the tournament-opener and humiliated by Afghanistan in its last encounter, Saturday’s clash could well be a battle for survival for England. It couldn’t have asked for a better occasion than Ben Stokes’ maiden appearance of the World Cup.

The England all-rounder — who suffered a hip injury during the World Cup warm-up leg in Guwahati and even bowled gentle off-spin in the nets on Friday instead of his trademark medium-pace — is available for selection. It will be interesting to see England’s composition should Stokes return to the side. The Proteas, meanwhile, will be banking on Quinton de Kock to score big at his happy-hunting IPL venue.

The Wankhede Stadium’s relaid outfield will face as much a test as the teams as the iconic venue hosts its first game of this edition.