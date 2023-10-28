HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia defeat New Zealand by 5 runs

New Zealand began the day with four wins and one loss from their five matches.

October 28, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Dharamsala

PTI
Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis run out New Zealand batsman James Neesham during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the HPCA Ground in Dharamshala on Saturday October 28, 2023.

Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis run out New Zealand batsman James Neesham during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the HPCA Ground in Dharamshala on Saturday October 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Australia overcame New Zealand by five runs in a thrilling game to continue their winning run in the World Cup here on Saturday.

Batting first, Australia amassed 388 and then stopped the Kiwis at 383 for nine in 50 overs. This is the highest cumulative score by two teams in a World Cup game -- 771, surpassing 754 set during game between South Africa and Sri Lanka in the ongoing competition.

Five-time champions Australia are back on track for a last-four spot having won four matches on the trot after an unimpressive start which saw them lose their first two games.

Travis Head smashed 109 off 67 balls in his first World Cup game and added 175 runs for the opening wicket with David Warner (81 off 65 balls).

Glenn Maxwell (41), Jos Inglis (38) and Pat Cummins, who blasted 37 off only 14 balls, upped the ante towards the end.

Glenn Phillips did an admirable job with the ball, ending with figures of 3/37 as his colleagues were taken to the cleaners.

With the bat, centurion Rachin Ravindra top-scored for New Zealand with a counterattacking 116 off 89 balls.

Brief scores:

Australia: 388 all out in 49.2 overs (Travis Head 109, David Warner 81; Glenn Phillips 3/37) New Zealand: 383/9 in 50 overs (Rachin Ravindra 116, Jimmy Neesham 58, Josh Hazlewood 2/70).

Related stories

Related Topics

World Cup Cricket / cricket / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.