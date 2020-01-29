ICC under-19 World Cup | Clarke, Field put Kiwis in last four

Kristian Clarke came up with an all-round performance to help New Zealand beat West Indies by two wickets in a low-scoring game and enter the semifinals of the ICC under-19 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Clarke (4/25) shone with the ball as the Kiwis restricted West India to 238 and then made an unbeaten 46 off 42 balls to take New Zealand home in the company of Joey Field, who was not out on 38.

Chasing the modest target, New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals to find themselves in a spot of bother at 153 for eight in 34.5 overs before Clarke and Field took them home.

The scores: West Indies 238 in 47.5 overs (Kirk McKenzie 99, Kristian Clarke 4/25) lost to New Zealand 239/8 in 49.4 overs (Joey Field 38 n.o., Kristian Clarke 46 n.o.).