Cricket

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | De Kock misses out as South Africa opts to bowl against West Indies

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and West Indies skipper Keiron Pollard.  

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and invited West Indies to bat in their second Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

In a big upset for South Africa, Quinton de Kock is not be available for the match due to personal reasons, making way for Reeza Hendricks.

For West Indies, Obed McCoy misses out and Hayden Walsh is in.

Both South Africa and West Indies started their Super 12 campaign on a losing note.

While South Africa were handed a five-wicket defeat by Australia, West Indies sank to six-wicket loss against England.

Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard(c), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
ICC World Cup
Twenty20 World Cup
Comments
Related Articles

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Namibia eyes Scotland scalp in opening Super 12 match

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | High-flying England face Bangladesh challenge in tricky conditions

Hardik Pandya’s shoulder injury 'not serious' but team management will 'wait and watch'

Kohli handled defeat with so much grace, shows he is secure person: Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir

T20 World Cup | Mujeeb, Rashid spin out Scotland

T20 World Cup | India needs to put its thinking cap on after big loss against Pakistan

Indian Premier League 2022 | Welcome to the IPL, Lucknow and Ahmedabad

T20 World Cup | After historic high against India, Pakistan takes on New Zealand

T20 World Cup | South Africa, West Indies look to bounce back

Ben Stokes added to England's Ashes squad

Paras Mhambrey applies for Team India's bowling coach job

Black Lives Matter | Indian players take the knee ahead of Pakistan clash

T20 World Cup | Babar, former Pakistan captains caution against going overboard with celebrations after beating India

T20 World Cup | Irate Kohli accepts being outplayed by Pakistan

Imran Khan lauds Pakistan's victory over India in T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya injures shoulder while batting, sent for precautionary scans

T20 World Cup| Full credit to our bowling unit, Says England captain Morgan

Pakistan finally gets it right against India in the World Cup

T20 World Cup | After chaotic build-up, Afghanistan open their campaign against spirited Scotland

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Asalanka's unbeaten knock sets up Sri Lanka's five-wicket win against Bangladesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2021 3:33:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/icc-twenty20-world-cup-2021-west-indies-vs-south-africa-in-dubai/article37174122.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY