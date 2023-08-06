HamberMenu
ICC Cricket World Cup | Pakistan cricket team gets government clearance for participation

A press release from the foreign ministry informed that Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics.

August 06, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Karachi

PTI
A view of the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy. Pakistan government on August 6 gave clearance to the country’s senior men’s team to travel to India for the 2023 World Cup

A view of the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy. Pakistan government on August 6 gave clearance to the country’s senior men’s team to travel to India for the 2023 World Cup | Photo Credit: AFP

The Pakistan government on August 6 gave clearance to the country's senior men's team to travel to India for the 2023 World Cup, ending months of uncertainty over their participation in the showpiece.

A press release from the foreign ministry informed that Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its team to India to compete in the upcoming World Cup.

"Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations," the release said.

The ministry said that Pakistan, however, has deep concerns about the security of its team and it would convey them to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Indian authorities.

"We expect that the full safety and security of the Pakistan cricket team will be ensured during its visit to India," the release said.

It also said that Pakistan's decision shows its "constructive and responsible approach".

