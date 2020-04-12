How Kumble helped Saqlain see things clearly!

Saqlain Mushtaq and Anil Kumble were locked in a fierce rivalry on the pitch, but were friends off it.

In an Instagram live chat with Sportstar on Sunday, the Pakistan legend revealed how the Indian spin king helped him immensely in his career.

“We were in England and I told Anil bhai that there were not many good ophthalmologists back home. I asked him if he could suggest someone and he referred me to Dr. Bharat Rugani. Anil said he and [Sourav] Ganguly consulted him often and shared the doctor’s number.

“I visited the doctor in London. He told me I had cataract and gave me new lenses. Thanks to Anil bhai’s help, I recovered. He is a gem of a person,” said Saqlain.

The former Pakistan spin ace said tracking the ball had been a problem earlier.

“While fielding on the boundary, my anticipation used to be zero and I was slow to react. All that vanished and I became more confident after the visit to the doctor.

Elder brother

“Our culture has taught us to respect elders and he is like my elder brother. Whenever we meet, we have long chats.

“Even during my playing days, I used to walk up to him and seek suggestions. He would help me with the necessary tips and never misguided me. I have a lot of respect for him,” said the 43-year-old, hoping to play with Kumble in the same team some day.