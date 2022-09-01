Hong Kong’s Kinchit Shah proposes his girlfriend after Asia Cup clash with India

Kinchit Shah scored an impressive 41, though the team lost the match against India by 40 runs.

A video grab of Hong Kong cricket player Kinchit Shah proposing his girlfriend at the Dubai International Stadium on August 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter@@ACCMedia1

Though his knock of 41 runs went in vain and his team lost the Asia Cup match against India on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, it was a memoral evening for Hong Kong batter Kinchit Shah.

Kinchit Shah usually handles the family diamond business and he sparkled in a losing cause against India, studding an innings of 30 with two fours and a six in the T20 Asia Cup

She said YES! 😍💍

A heartwarming moment where Hong Kong's @shah_kinchit95 proposed to his SO after playing a big match against India 🥰

A huge congratulations to the happy couple. We wish you all the joy and happiness in your new life together ❤️#AsiaCup2022#GetReadyForEpicpic.twitter.com/CFypYMaPxj — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022

The Mumbai-born vice-captain, who proposed to his girlfriend after the match in Dubai on Wednesday, is part of an eclectic mix of pizza delivery men and university students representing Hong Kong against Asia’s cricket giants in the UAE this week.

After the match was over, Kinchit Shah was seen going up to the stands at the Dubai International Stadium and proposing to her girlfriend.

Kong Kong’s next match is against Pakistan on Friday, September 2, 2022.