Having an impact player is a luxury, says Dhoni

Under the newly-introduce 'Impact Player' rule, a batter or bowler can be replaced in the middle of the game as per the match situation, to make it more exciting

March 31, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
File photo of Chennai Super Kings’ captain M.S. Dhoni.

File photo of Chennai Super Kings’ captain M.S. Dhoni. | Photo Credit: PTI

Having an impact player is a luxury as it makes decision-making easier, Chennai Super Kings skipper M.S. Dhoni said on March 31.

Under the newly-introduce 'Impact Player' rule, a batter or bowler can be replaced in the middle of the game as per the match situation, to make it more exciting.

"It's a luxury to have (impact player). It becomes slightly easy to take the decision because you can use it at any time," Dhoni said at the toss for the tournament opener between CSK and Gujarat Titans.

But the World Cup-winning captain feels the rule will reduce the role of an all-rounder in the team.

"Influence of all-rounder has become slightly less because of the rule," Dhoni added.

