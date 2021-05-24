Has BCCI ‘located’ the money Tuskers owes us, asks Hodge

The 46-year-old had played 14 games for KTK, scoring 285 runs at an average of 35.63.

Former Australia batsman Brad Hodge on Monday cheekily enquired if the BCCI has been able to “locate” the money that the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala owed him for representing it in the 2010 edition of the Indian Premier League.

“Players are still owed 35% of their money earned from 10 years ago from the IPL representing Kochi Tuskers. Any chance the BCCI could locate that money?” Hodge tweeted.

Going by Hodge's tweet, Tuskers seem to owe the Australian more than $127,000.

Hodge was reacting to a report published in the Telegraph about the Indian women's team not receiving its share of $550,000 ICC prize money from the BCCI.

It must be noted that Kochi Tuskers was expelled after just one season for defaulting on its annual payment in 2011.