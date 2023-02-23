HamberMenu
Harmanpreet doubtful for T20 WC semifinal against Australia; pacer Vastrakar ruled out

February 23, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - Cape Town

PTI
Harmanpreet Kaur.

Harmanpreet Kaur. | Photo Credit: AFP

India skipper and batting mainstay Harmanpreet Kaur is racing against time to recover from high fever ahead of team's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia while all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the crucial game because of upper respiratory tract infection.

Harmanpreet, Vastrakar and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav had visited a local hospital on Wednesday for a thorough check-up, according to team sources.

The medical team is currently monitoring the situation and there is no clarity whether the Indian skipper will be fit enough for a high-pressure match, starting in abut four hours.

Meanwhile, the Event Technical Committee of the tournament has approved Sneh Rana as a replacement for Vastrakar in the Indian squad.

Rana, who is a spin bowling all-rounder, has played 47 international matches including 24 T20Is.

