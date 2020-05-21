Cricket

Graeme Smith wants Ganguly to head ICC

Smith and Ganguly .

Smith and Ganguly .   | Photo Credit: V_V_Krishnan

Speaking at a tele-conference, the South Africa director of cricket expressed his support for the BCCI president to take over the ICC chairmanship after Shashank Manohar’s term ends this month.

South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith on Thursday made a strong call for India’s Sourav Ganguly to be the next chairman of the ICC.

Speaking at a tele-conference, Smith expressed his support for BCCI president Ganguly to take over the ICC chairmanship after Shashank Manohar’s term ends this month.

Smith’s comments were backed by his CEO Jacques Faul. Due to the current situation, Manohar’s term may be extended by two months.

“From our perspective, it would be great to see a cricket man like Sourav Ganguly maybe getting into the president’s role of the ICC. I think that will be good for the game.

“He understands it; he has played it at the highest level; he is respected; and his leadership will be the key to us going forward,” said Smith.

“I think leadership in our sport going forward is going to be key and I think having someone at a level that understands the modern game and the challenges we are going to face going forward emphasises more the people that get put into key positions,” Smith said.

Faul said CSA had always worked closely with India. “I think India must play a leadership role when it comes to the Future Tours Programme and a responsible one. Our engagement with Saurav has been very positive in his willingness to help us.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 11:19:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/graeme-smith-wants-ganguly-to-head-icc/article31644573.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY