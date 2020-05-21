Graeme Smith wants Ganguly to head ICC

South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith on Thursday made a strong call for India’s Sourav Ganguly to be the next chairman of the ICC.

Speaking at a tele-conference, Smith expressed his support for BCCI president Ganguly to take over the ICC chairmanship after Shashank Manohar’s term ends this month.

Smith’s comments were backed by his CEO Jacques Faul. Due to the current situation, Manohar’s term may be extended by two months.

“From our perspective, it would be great to see a cricket man like Sourav Ganguly maybe getting into the president’s role of the ICC. I think that will be good for the game.

“He understands it; he has played it at the highest level; he is respected; and his leadership will be the key to us going forward,” said Smith.

“I think leadership in our sport going forward is going to be key and I think having someone at a level that understands the modern game and the challenges we are going to face going forward emphasises more the people that get put into key positions,” Smith said.

Faul said CSA had always worked closely with India. “I think India must play a leadership role when it comes to the Future Tours Programme and a responsible one. Our engagement with Saurav has been very positive in his willingness to help us.”