Got the ball to turn, says Swepson

Swepson... happy that his plans worked out.  

Rookie leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson was happy to get some “turn and shape” during his match-winning spell of three for 23 as it worked really well against a rampaging Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

“Yeah (I am) obviously a lot happier with how I bowled tonight compared to that first game,” Swepson said at the post-match media conference.

“So tonight, I just tried to really spin it up and get some nice shape and turn. That seemed to work a lot better for me and it worked quite well to Virat (Kohli),” he said.

One side was just 60-odd metres and Swepson said that he had to defend that side bowling wide off Kohli.

“They had that short boundary, to his leg-side, so I was really just trying to defend that short-side and luckily I was able to do that,” added the 27-year-old bowler. He called Adam Zampa a bit of a mentor as he has been there and done that at this level.

“Zampa is been excellent since I have come into the T20 squad. He is obviously a very experienced bowler now in white-ball cricket, played close to 100 games for Australia now.”

