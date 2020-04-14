In what are difficult times, Vijay Shankar has been doing his bit, helping a group of physically challenged cricketers.
The all-rounder, who has been providing jerseys and cricketing gear for the Tamil Nadu team over the last two years, is going the extra mile now.
The recent lockdown has been hard on these cricketers, who don’t have fixed employment.
Sachin Siva, captain of the team who has also played for one of the India sides, said, “Recently, Vijay anna gave ₹30,000 to our team. He also paid for the medical expenses of our manager who fell sick recently.
“He has been helping us a lot over the last few years and it means a lot to us.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.