Noble deed: Vijay Shankar has been doing his bit for the physically challenged cricketers.

In what are difficult times, Vijay Shankar has been doing his bit, helping a group of physically challenged cricketers.

The all-rounder, who has been providing jerseys and cricketing gear for the Tamil Nadu team over the last two years, is going the extra mile now.

The recent lockdown has been hard on these cricketers, who don’t have fixed employment.

Sachin Siva, captain of the team who has also played for one of the India sides, said, “Recently, Vijay anna gave ₹30,000 to our team. He also paid for the medical expenses of our manager who fell sick recently.

“He has been helping us a lot over the last few years and it means a lot to us.”

