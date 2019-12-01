Ganguly reveals suspicious approach in Mushtaq Ali Trophy

With two of the four prominent intra-state T20 leagues facing a corruption crisis, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly revealed that the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 championship has also had an incident of a player reporting a suspicious approach to the anti-corruption unit.

Dealt with

Asked whether the allegations of corruption in Karnataka Premier League and Tamil Nadu Premier League are of concern for the BCCI, Ganguly said: “We have dealt with it. We have spoken to the respective state associations. As you know, the KPL is on hold now.

“Then there is one in Chennai, one in Saurashtra and one in Mumbai. Saurashtra and Mumbai haven’t seen any complaint. Chennai has suspended its two franchises.

“It’s very hard to stop tournaments on the basis of who gets approached. Even in Syed Mushtaq Ali, I was told that one of the players got approached.

“That’s not wrong. What’s wrong is what you do after getting approached, whether it’s right or wrong.

Teams involved

“In some of these cases, the teams seem to be involved, so we are dealing with it. We have to get the Anti-corruption (systems) right.”

Despite Ganguly’s statement, the TNPL corruption scandal hasn’t resulted in suspension of an individual or a team so far. Besides, the T20 Mumbai’s second season had a reported approach to a senior player for under-performing during the knockouts.