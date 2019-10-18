Ganguly can improve Indian cricket: Saha

Wriddhiman Saha has welcomed Sourav Ganguly’s election as the president of the BCCI, believing that the former India captain’s taking charge will help cricketers.
“With Dadi bagging the BCCI’s top post, I hope all the talented cricketers in the country are benefited,” said Saha, when asked a direct question about Ganguly’s imminent coronation.
“Dadi was a successful player, representing India for a long time and also dominating as a captain. So he will understand the demands of the players and even what team India needs. So he can look into those aspects of Indian cricket that need improvement and he can bring in a change in those aspects.”
