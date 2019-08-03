Gambhir’s role challenged, DDCA in a spot

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) finds itself in a quandary following a complaint over its inclusion of former Test opener Gautam Gambhir in cricket affairs.

Gambhir is part of the DDCA Executive Committee which will further appoint a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to pick the coaches, selectors and support staff for all State teams for the coming season.

However, the complaint filed by Sanjeev Gupta, a life member with the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, to the Committee of Administrators (CoA), has sought his removal since Gambhir is a Member of Parliament and as such holds a public position.

Breach of rule

In the complaint, Gupta has claimed that “DDCA has breached Rule 6(5) of the BCCI constitution as they have elected/appointed Gautam Gambhir, former India player, as a member of the board. He is working as an observer and taking all key cricketing decisions, in breach of Rule 6(5)(d) since he is an elected MP from Delhi. Since he is holding public office from May 23, he stands disqualified to be part of any committee, council, representative/nominee whatsoever in BCCI or in any State Association under said rule 6(5) w.e.f 23.05.19”.

The complaint also holds DDCA treasurer Om Prakash Sharma disqualified on the same ground since he is a sitting MLA of Delhi.

The DDCA has sought advice from BCCI ombudsman on the issue. But while appointments related to cricket affairs have been put on hold pending a formal decision, it is learnt that a faction of the ruling body has already identified candidates for various committees with Bantu Singh, Chetnya Nanda and Nischal Gaur set to become senior selectors.

The CoA confirmed the development and insisted no individual holding public office can be part of any committee in either BCCI or its affiliated units.