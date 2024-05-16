Future bright for 'game changer' Fraser-McGurk: Ganguly

Young Australian batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk has a long career ahead despite missing out on a T20 World Cup berth, according to his IPL team director Sourav Ganguly.

Fraser-McGurk, 22, has impressed for Delhi Capitals with 330 runs in nine matches, at a punishing strike rate of more than 234, this season in the 20-over Indian Premier League.

He did not make it into Australia's squad for the World Cup in June but has been lauded for his fearless batting by Ganguly, Delhi coach Ricky Ponting and fellow Australian Capitals' teammate David Warner.

"With Ricky around he guided Jake very well. What I like about him is he's hungry, he wants to play well," Ganguly said on Tuesday during Delhi's win over Lucknow Super Giants.

"I know he missed out on the World Cup, Australia should have probably picked him," said former India captain Ganguly.

"But that's the way it goes when you have so many good players in Warner, Travis Head and Mitch Marsh at three, you will obviously miss out.

"But he's just 22 and he has got a long career.

"For us, he is a game changer and that's what you need in this format."

Fraser-McGurk went unsold at the IPL auction but joined Delhi as an injury replacement for South African paceman Lungi Ngidi.

In an interview with AFP last month he said the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States was "not on the forefront" of his mind.

Ponting, has described Fraser-McGurk as "a serious talent", and his attacking style and easy sixes have been likened to the flair shown in Warner's early career.