Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar announces retirement from international cricket after India series

December 23, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - JOHANNESBURG

Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar has announced his retirement from international cricket after a test series against India concludes early next month.

Elgar, who has scored more than 5,000 runs with 13 centuries in his 84 tests, will play his final test at Newlands in Cape Town starting January 3.

“As they say, ‘all good things come to an end’, and the Indian home series will be my last, as I have made the decision to retire from our beautiful game,” the 36-year-old Elgar said. “The Cape Town Test will be my last. My favourite stadium in the world. A place I scored my first Test run against New Zealand and hopefully my last too.”

Elgar made his debut against Australia in Perth in 2011, making a duck in each innings in an inauspicious start to his 12-year test career, which has yielded 5,146 runs, including a high score of 199 against Bangladesh in 2017.

He is South Africa's eighth highest scorer in tests.

Elgar was elevated to captain in March 2021, replacing Quintin de Kock, and led the Proteas to series wins in the West Indies and at home against India, and a draw in New Zealand.

A nightmare tour of Australia 12 months ago, where the opener averaged just 9.33 runs across the series, saw Elgar replaced as captain by Temba Bavuma in February.

Cricket South Africa chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said Elgar has “represented his country with honour”.

“His grittiness and determination are two qualities that really stood out; and these are attributes that all South Africans can relate to,” Moseki said.