England vs. West Indies | Rain wipes out fourth day’s play

Rain wiped out the fourth day’s play at Old Trafford on Monday to frustrate England’s bid for a series-clinching win over the West Indies and keep Stuart Broad waiting for his 500th Test wicket.

Bad weather meant the whole of the penultimate day’s play in the deciding third Test was washed out, with the umpires finally abandoning any hope of action soon after 4 p.m.

England does, however, still has one day left to press for a victory that would see it take the three-match series 2-1.

Broad is just one wicket away from becoming only the seventh bowler to join the ‘500-Club’ after taking all six West Indies wickets that fell on Sunday. He The 34-year-old paceman returned first-innings figures of six for 31 as West Indies was bundled out for 197 in reply to England’s 369.