Duleep Trophy Final 2023: Kaverappa shines as South Zone beats West Zone by 75 runs to clinch the title

July 16, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

South Zone ran through West Zone on the final day to emerge as the Duleep Trophy champion at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

West, which needed 116 runs when play started, fell short by 75 runs. The unit did not put up a fight, losing its remaining five wickets in just 22 overs.

West’s hopes hinged on captain Priyank Panchal, who resumed on his overnight score of 92. Panchal, however, departed to a poor shot in the third over of the day.

The opener barely moved his feet and threw his bat at a delivery from Vidwath Kaverappa, offering a catch to wicketkeeper Ricky Bhui. All the good work done by Panchal on the fourth day came undone with this false stroke.

Panchal explained that he expected the ball to reverse in, when in fact it went straight on.

“I made a mistake and completely misjudged it. I should have watched the ball closely for another three or four overs before playing that shot,” Panchal said.

Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore then removed Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chintan Gaja, and Atit Sheth to hasten the end. The three batters fell in search of big hits and quick runs.

Fast bowler Kaverappa, who took a seven-for in the first essay, was declared the ‘Player of the Match’. Kaverappa, the standout performer with 15 wickets in two matches, also won the ‘Player of the Series’ award.

In an outing frequently interrupted by heavy rain, the play was made possible thanks to the good work done by groundspersons and the excellent SubAir drainage system.

The scores:

South Zone — 1st innings: 213.

West Zone — 1st innings: 146.

South Zone — 2nd innings: 230.

West Zone — 2nd innings: Prithvi Shaw b Koushik 7, Priyank Panchal c Bhui b Kaverappa 95, Harvik Desai lbw b Vyshak 4, Cheteshwar Pujara c Tilak b Koushik 15, Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Koushik 4, Sarfaraz Khan b Kishore 48, Atit Sheth c Washington b Kishore 9, Shams Mulani c Agarwal b Koushik 2, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja c Washington b Kishore 15, Chintan Gaja c Koushik b Kishore 0, Arzan Nagwaswalla (not out) 0; Extras (b-14, lb-5, w-1, nb-3): 23; Total (in 84.2 overs): 222.

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-18, 3-75, 4-79, 5-177, 6-189, 7-195, 8-218, 9-220, 10-222.

South bowling: Kaverappa 19-2-51-1, Koushik 25-7-36-4, Vyshak 17-6-39-1, Kishore 20.2-2-57-4, Washington 3-0-20-0.

Result: South Zone won by 75 runs.

PoTM: Vidwath Kaverappa (South Zone).

PoTS: Vidwath Kaverappa (South Zone).