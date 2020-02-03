Domestic game has evolved big time, says Parthiv Patel

At 34, he is a veteran of 191 First Class matches, including 100 in Ranji Trophy, but Parthiv Patel yearns for “perfection” as a cricketer who “performed” when the team most wanted him to. “Not that I have not made some winning impacts but not to the extent I had desired,” said the genial wicketkeeper-batsman from Gujarat.

Parthiv made his Test debut a good two years and two months before he figured in his first Ranji Trophy match in November 2004 at Ahmedabad. “I remember the match vividly. We should have won that match against Delhi. I played against some established players on the circuit like Ashish Nehra, Aakash Chopra, Ajay Jadeja, Gautam Gambhir, Mithun Manhas, Amit Bhandari, Sarandeep Singh, Vijay Dahiya. Delhi was 102 for nine chasing 156. We almost won. It was a good start to my career.”

Recalling his journey, Parthiv pointed out the progress made by Gujarat from the time he made his debut. “The Ranji Trophy title (2017) by beating Mumbai in the final was unforgettable. It showed the status of cricket in Gujarat. We had evolved as a team and to become the champion was very special indeed.”

Parthiv shared his experience of playing domestic cricket.

“It has evolved big time since I have started. The matches have become very competitive. To sustain as a performing team for two months is hugely challenging. The travelling, different playing conditions, pitches make the process a great experience to grow up with. Thanks to the domestic structure, you can see how well the Indian team is performing in all formats of the game. I feel proud of being part of this system.”

On his role in the team, Parthiv noted, “My role is to guide the players in the right direction. I know I have to play the part of a senior but I don’t impose myself. All these years I’ve learnt that it is best if you become one of the team and not bask in what you’ve done. That’s what I’ve always believed in.”

His 100th Ranji Trophy match came last week against Vidarbha. Gujarat won the game with Parthiv making 58 as opener and an unbeaten 41 at No. 7 to finish the contest. “It was a special moment,” said Parthiv, who will, however, miss the match against Delhi starting here from Tuesday.