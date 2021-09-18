Did not get COVID-19 at book launch: Shastri

‘No one got the virus from that party’

India head coach Ravi Shastri says he has no regrets about organising the book launch, widely perceived to be the reason for a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the cancellation of the fifth Test against England in Manchester.

“I have absolutely no regrets because the people I met at that function were fabulous. It was good for the boys to get out and meet different people rather than constantly being in their rooms,” said Shastri in an interview to The Guardian.

“At the Oval Test, you were climbing stairs used by 5,000 people. So to point a finger at a book launch?” he asked. “There were about 250 people there and no one got COVID-19 from that party.”

Reduce bilateral T20s

Shastri also strongly feels that bilateral T20 series should be reduced to ease the relentless international calendar.

“I would like to see less and less bilateral T20s. Look at football. You have the Premier, Spanish, Italian and German leagues. They all come together [for Champions League]. There are few bilateral football [friendlies] now.”