‘Dhoni looked in fine touch’

M.S. Dhoni’s intensity stood out and he looked in spectacular touch during the IPL camp, vouched his Chennai Super Kings teammates.

Three-time winner CSK had commenced its training on March 2 with Dhoni joining from the first day. However, training was suspended on March 14 owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla said Dhoni was focused and showed match-like intensity.

“Mahi bhai was absolutely focused, training purposefully and was looking really good.

“He was showing match-like intensity in the way he was batting and keeping and that was rubbing off on others,” Chawla was quoted on the CSK website.