Cricket

‘Dhoni looked in fine touch’

‘He was showing match-like intensity in the way he was batting, keeping’

M.S. Dhoni’s intensity stood out and he looked in spectacular touch during the IPL camp, vouched his Chennai Super Kings teammates.

Three-time winner CSK had commenced its training on March 2 with Dhoni joining from the first day. However, training was suspended on March 14 owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla said Dhoni was focused and showed match-like intensity.

“Mahi bhai was absolutely focused, training purposefully and was looking really good.

“He was showing match-like intensity in the way he was batting and keeping and that was rubbing off on others,” Chawla was quoted on the CSK website.

