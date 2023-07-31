HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deodhar Trophy: Battle of equals between West and East in virtual semifinal 

East lost to South in its previous encounter to set up a do-or-die encounter for a place in the final

July 31, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Puducherry 

Sahil Mathur
Dominant performer: Dube was the star of the show in West’s recent win over North Zone.

Dominant performer: Dube was the star of the show in West’s recent win over North Zone. | Photo Credit: MAYANK CHAUDHARY

Priyank Panchal-led West Zone will take on Saurabh Tiwary’s East Zone in what would be a virtual semifinal in a round five match of the Deodhar Trophy at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 on Tuesday.

West, powered by Shivam Dube and Kathan Patel’s unbroken 138-run stand, is coming off a dominating win over North. On the other hand, East lost to South in its previous encounter to set up a do-or-die encounter for a place in the final. Riyan Parag and Shahbaz Ahmed have been the most consistent performers for the East where the former has grown into an impactful all-rounder while the latter has been silently keeping things tight with his left-arm spin. Both have taken nine wickets each so far.

The duo has got good support from different players during different points of the tournament that has helped East win its first three games to have a better net run rate (0.914) than West’s 0.642 and be at second place in the table.

For West, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani and opener Harvik Desai have been the top performers so far. Mulani has picked nine wickets and has an economy of 3.75, making sure runs are dried up from his end. Desai has scored 209 runs at an average of 52.25 in four games.

Through the tournament, West has been challenged and has come out on top on several occasions, while East has dominated most of its games. The match will be an interesting battle between two equally good sides who will be fighting hard for a place in the final to play South – the only team that has defeated both these sides.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.