I just backed my instincts: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

April 05, 2024 02:19 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM:

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR’s) 18-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who scored an impressive 27-ball 54 in his team’s 106-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam on April 03, said that his hard practice translated into the innings he ended up playing.

“I think the way we’ve been practicing for the past few weeks, that’s gotten me used to playing at a good level. And that’s how it basically happened.

“My coach Abhishek Nayar, the way he’s made me practice, I didn’t really had to think too much when I went to bat. I just backed my instincts and I trusted that what I did during practice was enough.

“He has made me face tough circumstances during practice, so I think nothing will feel that tough in a match. Lots and lots of practice. If I keep doing that during practice, then it will come off in a match,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Speaking of Abhishek Nayar’s influence on his batting, he said: “He has helped me in every way - the way I think about the game, the way I work towards the game, the things I eat, the way I train. He’s basically been my guru in everything, my mentor in everything, and that’s my relationship with him. I have learnt a lot from him.”

