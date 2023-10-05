HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cricket World Cup 2023 | India’s Shreyas Iyer gets ready for short-pitched stuff

Rahul practises sweeps, reverse sweeps and slog hits; the intensity was high among all the batters despite the hot conditions

October 05, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Chennai:

Sahil Mathur
Bubbling with energy: Kohli, despite the hot conditions, enjoyed the practice session in Chennai on Thursday.

Bubbling with energy: Kohli, despite the hot conditions, enjoyed the practice session in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

K.L. Rahul practised just sweeps, reverse sweeps and slog hits in the side nets and Shreyas Iyer faced a barrage of short balls during India’s training session on Thursday ahead of the opening game against Australia at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Taking throwdowns — twice within a gap of 15 minutes — Rahul played attacking shots, often forcing the bowlers to take evasive actions.

ALSO READ
Cricket World Cup 2023 | India, a favourite, will look to recreate the 2011 magic; Australia, England, South Africa strong contenders

For Shreyas, the focus was more on his ability to play the short-pitch deliveries.

He then took a 15-minute break before getting back to work on his pull and hook shots with Dravid using a racquet and a few tennis balls to simulate steep bounce.

Post his second break, Shreyas faced throwdown specialists Raghu (right-arm), Dayanand Garani (right-arm), and Nuwan Seneviratne (left-arm) for a quick hit before finally packing up.

The intensity was high among all the batters despite the hot conditions in the afternoon training session, which lasted nearly three-and-a-half hours.

R. Ashwin was the first to enter the nets, and batted alongside Jasprit Bumrah for nearly 20 minutes, exchanging the position every five minutes.

While the fast bowler focused more on timing the ball, Ashwin looked to hit the ball hard.

The bowlers, on the other hand, were trying to preserve their energy and only had short bursts at full intensity. The fast bowlers were trying to bowl defensive hard lengths, while operating with the semi-new Kookaburra ball. Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey was constantly talking to pacers Mohammed Shami, Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya as they tried to challenge the batters with match-simulation field settings.

While Shreyas was challenged with mid-on and mid-off up, Hardik, when he came into bat, was challenged with fielders at long-on and long-off. The session ended with Hardik having a hit along with Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav in the adjacent nets.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.