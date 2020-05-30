Cricket

Cricket West Indies board approves England tour

The series initially planned for June was pushed back to July due to COVID-19

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) has given its approval in principle for a test series in England, the body said on Friday.

West Indies had been scheduled to visit England for three tests in June but the tour was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is now looking at hosting the series in July.

“CWI ... received and reviewed detailed plans for players and staff to be kept in a bio-secure environment for the duration of the tour, with all matches being played 'behind closed doors',” it said in a statement on Friday.

The CWI statement said it would seek permission from the various national governments in the Caribbean to facilitate the movement of players and support staff.

It would also use private charter planes and conduct medical screenings and COVID-19 testing for all members of the touring party.

The CWI added that it would continue to fine-tune arrangements with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), whilst they await final U.K. Government approval of their plans.

Britain's Sun newspaper reported on Friday that the ECB had come to an agreement with government Ministers for the tour to take place.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:16:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/cricket-west-indies-board-approves-england-tour/article31707518.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY