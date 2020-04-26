Cricket

Cricket | Pujara toughest Test batsman: Cummins

Rock solid: Cheteshwar Pujara’s tenacious approach had the Australians groaning in despair.

Pacer recalls the difficulty Aussie bowlers faced in dislodging the Indian

Australia’s World No. 1 pacer Pat Cummins finds India’s middle-order mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara the toughest batsman to bowl at in Test cricket, describing him as a “pain in the back” for his team.

Influential role

With his solid batting at number three, Pujara played an influential role in India’s historic triumph in Australia in 2018-19.

In a Q&A session arranged by the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA), Cummins said: “There are a lot of them out there, unfortunately. But I am going to go with someone different, and he is (Cheteshwar) Pujara from India. He was a real pain in the back for us.”

Man-of-the-Series Pujara helped India claim a maiden Test series victory in Australia last year amassing a staggering 521 runs at an average of over 74 with three hundreds and a half-century.

Cummins recalled the difficulty the Australian bowlers faced in dislodging Pujara.

Ultra concentration

“He (Pujara) was an absolute rock in that series. (He was) really hard to get out. Just ultra concentration all day, day after day.

“He is the hardest one in Test cricket so far, I think,” Cummins added.

