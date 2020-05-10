Cricket

Cricket | Give LBW if ball is hitting stumps: Ian Chappell

Radical suggestion: Ian Chappell says if the ball, irrespective of its landing and impact, is zeroing in onto the stumps when it hits the pads, the batter should be given out.

Radical suggestion: Ian Chappell says if the ball, irrespective of its landing and impact, is zeroing in onto the stumps when it hits the pads, the batter should be given out.  

He says it will bring fairness and eliminate frivolous DRS challenges

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has proposed radical changes in the LBW laws, stating that a batsman should be given out leg before as long as the ball is hitting the stumps irrespective of the spot of its landing and impact.

Chappell also said captains should agree on one way of working up the ball which will encourage swing bowling, even as the ICC is considering the use of artificial substances to shine the ball instead of sweat and saliva in post COVID-19 scenario.

“The new lbw law should simply say: ‘Any delivery that strikes the pad without first hitting the bat and, in the umpire’s opinion, would go on to hit the stumps is out regardless of whether or not a shot is attempted’,” he wrote in a column for ESPNcricinfo.

“Forget where the ball pitches and whether it strikes the pad outside the line or not; if it’s going to hit the stumps, it’s out.”

Numerous positives

“There will be screams of horror — particularly from pampered batsmen — but there are numerous positives this change would bring to the game. Most important is fairness.

“If a bowler is prepared to attack the stumps regularly, the batsman should only be able to protect his wicket with the bat. The pads are there to save the batsman from injury not dismissal. It would also force batsmen to seek an attacking method to combat a wrist-spinner pitching in the rough outside the right-hander’s leg stump,” said Chappell.

Chappell said his proposed change to the lbw law would also cut down “frivolous” DRS challenges.

Working up the ball

On the substitute of shining the ball without sweat and saliva, Chappell said international captains should find out a way of working up the ball.

“With ball-tampering always a hot topic, in the past I’ve suggested that administrators ask international captains to construct a list (i.e. the use of natural substances) detailing the things bowlers feel will help them to swing the ball.”

“From this list, the administrators should deem one method to be legal with all others being punishable as illegal,” the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 11:12:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/cricket-give-lbw-if-ball-is-hitting-stumps-ian-chappell/article31552491.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY