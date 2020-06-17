Cricket Australia slashes jobs and pauses ‘A’ teams’ tours

Cricket Australia axed 40 jobs on Wednesday to cut costs after the coronavirus crisis, just a day after its CEO resigned.

The “soul-destroying” decision made about 15% of staff redundant and was aimed at saving Aus$40 million in costs, Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings said.

The body said it is concerned about further financial shocks this year, with smaller crowds expected and extra spending on safety measures.

“We’ve been through a number of challenges but when you lose really good staff like today it’s really gut-wrenching,” Eddings said.

The restructuring also includes removing bonuses for senior management and stopping international tours for ‘A’ teams.