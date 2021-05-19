Coronavirus | Kohli’s contribution for Sravanthi Naidu

The cricketer is struggling to raise funds to get her mother K.S. Suman treated for COVID-19

Virat Kohli donated ₹6.77 lakhs to former India women’s cricketer K.S. Sravanthi Naidu, who is struggling to raise funds to get her mother K.S. Suman treated for COVID-19.

Kohli’s gesture was in response to the tweet tagged to him by N. Vidya Yadav, former BCCI South Zone convenor (women’s cricket) and sister of N. Shivlal Yadav, seeking help to Sravanthi.

“I was amazed. Such a great gesture from such a great cricketer,” Vidya told The Sportstar. “I am also grateful to India fielding coach R. Sridhar who mentioned it to Kohli.”