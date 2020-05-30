‘Chance for cricketers to get fitter, stronger’

The challenge before everyone is to make the most of what is available during these unprecedented times of COVID-19. In the lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, India’s bowling coach B. Arun sees possibilities.

“It’s a testing situation. But in this difficult period, I also see an opportunity,” he told The Hindu on Saturday.

Arun elaborated, “You see international cricketers, including pacemen, rarely get such a long break.

“So here is the chance for them to get fitter and stronger and recover from injuries and niggles.”

Arun said the Indian team’s strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb and physio Nitin Patel have been performing a marvellous job to give the bowlers diverse fitness routines through the internet based on the equipment available.

With the government giving permission to international cricketers to practise with their trainers, Arun said, “Now the bowlers can send down deliveries, find their rhythm.”

But then, cricketers have to attain match fitness. And so far the government has not given its nod for players to practise together as a team.

Arun, who has put together a high-quality pace attack, said, “Once the government says ‘yes’, we need six to eight weeks together as a team.

“There has to be a camp, then we need to have practice matches and hopefully we would have some domestic matches by then.

“Match fitness and being sharp and ready for international cricket are crucial.”

Arun said, “The team-management has been in constant touch with the boys through video conferencing. They are in good spirits and raring to go.”

Immediate focus

Looking at the campaigns ahead, Arun said, “Our immediate focus is on the next game we play. And every team is tough to beat in its backyard. But the Test series in Australia, later this year, will be a big challenge. We are confident.”

Arun termed the Test series setback in New Zealand an aberration, and added: “We are not looking at the past. We are looking ahead.”

And dwelling on the contentious issue of the ban on use of saliva for shining the ball owing to COVID-19 concerns, Arun said, “We are allowed to use sweat. So we will work on that.

“And during the camp we will also figure out ways to shine the ball without saliva. If the ICC permits artificial substance to shine the ball, it should be the same for everyone.”

For Arun, optimism is the key word.