Canterbury batsman Leo Carter hits six sixes in an over

Canterbury batsman Leo Carter hit six sixes in an over on Sunday, becoming only the fourth batsman to achieve the feat in T20 cricket, both domestic and international. The unfortunate bowler on this occasion was left-arm spinner Anton Devcich, bowling for Northern Districts, during the T20 Super Smash tournament at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Left-hander Carter took 36 runs off six legal deliveries in the 16th over, as hosts Canterbury chased a massive 220 with ease, winning by seven wickets with nearly an over to spare. Carter finished unbeaten on 70.

The other batsmen to achieve the feat in T20s include India's Yuvraj Singh (2007), Worcestershire's Ross Whitely (2017), Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai (2018).

In other formats, both first-class and domestic limited-overs, Garry Sobers, Ravi Shastri and Herschelle Gibbs hold the record.