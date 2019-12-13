Bravo does a u-turn, to play T20Is

Former West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo announced his return to international cricket here on Friday, making himself available for selection to the West Indies T20I side in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

“I’d be making a return to international T20 cricket, but not ODIs or Tests.

“I want to fully commit myself to the West Indies cricket team and play the T20 World Cup,” said the all-rounder at a media interaction.

Bravo had called time on his international career in October last year. He, however, continued to play franchise T20 cricket across the world. The 35-year-old, who made his debut in 2004, played 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 66 T20Is.

“(Kieron) Pollard is a very passionate guy. His leadership skills are good.

“The coach-captain relationship is very important for any team.

“He and Phil (Simmons) enjoy a good relationship, said Bravo.

“They will mostly have the same plans and be on the same page. The current administration backs them. ‘Pollie,’ in his short stint as captain (against Afghanistan and India), has already shown what he can do. He’s the one to take us forward,” said Bravo.