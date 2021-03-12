Cricket

Bishan Bedi discharged from hospital

Legendary former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi has been discharged after spending nearly three weeks at a city hospital here following a bypass surgery.

The 74-year-old former India captain had complained of heart problems. He subsequently also underwent an operation to remove blood clotting in his brain.

