BCCI invites bids for kit sponsor

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has invited bids for the National team’s official kit sponsor and merchandising partner.

Nike, the apparel sponsor, has been the official kit sponsor for the last 14 years.

Nike’s deal, worth ₹370 crore for four years, is set to expire on Sept. 30., the apparel giant had reportedly sought renewal at a discounted rate owing to the pandemic.

The BCCI, however, has followed the convention of inviting bids.

It would be interesting to see whether Nike enters the bidding race again or the Indian kit will have a new logo.

The bid document can be bought online till August 26.

