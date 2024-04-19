GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BCCI hosts 12,000 cancer and thalassemia patients for Titans' IPL match

In a drive to raise awareness about cancer and thalassemia, BCCI secretary Jay Shah welcomed the "special invitees", including blood donors and blood donation camp organizers

April 19, 2024 02:20 am | Updated 02:20 am IST - Ahmedabad

PTI

In a novel gesture by the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) has hosted 12,000 cancer and thalassemia patients as "special invitees" during the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad.

The Rishabh Pant-led side raced to a six-wicket win after bundling out the home team for their lowest ever IPL total of 89 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

In a drive to raise awareness about cancer and thalassemia, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah welcomed the "special invitees", including blood donors and blood donation camp organizers, stated a release.

“This extraordinary gesture will go a long way in raising awareness about cancer and thalassemia, and the challenges faced by those living with this condition,” it stated.

“It also provided the individuals with a much-needed day of fun and entertainment. The excited happy faces were clearly visible, cheering for their favourite teams leading to a unique atmosphere of joy and camaraderie never seen before at the stadium,” it added.

Related Topics

IPL / Indian Premier League / cricket / Twenty20

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.